Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.70. 1,947,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,095. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

