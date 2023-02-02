WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,747. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

