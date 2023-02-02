Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

1/26/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $122.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $106.00.

1/25/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $115.00.

1/19/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.68. 2,142,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.58. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

