Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $410.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $486.86.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $398.68 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

