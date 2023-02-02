Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

