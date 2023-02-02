Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $7.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 110,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 452.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

