WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Buys $18,115.00 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,272.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WSBC stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WesBanco by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

