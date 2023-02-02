Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34), RTT News reports. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.40 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 385,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 49.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $913,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Western Digital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Western Digital

Several analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

