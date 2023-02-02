Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34), RTT News reports. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.40 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 118.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 358,558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,561,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 353,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,385,500.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 138,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

