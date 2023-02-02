Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34), RTT News reports. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.40 EPS.
NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
