Western Forest Products Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$430.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$356.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,214.36.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.24%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

