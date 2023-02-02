Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,629.21

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,629.21 ($32.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,075 ($37.98). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,041 ($37.56), with a volume of 308,822 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.35) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,717.14 ($45.91).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,763.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,631.93. The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.