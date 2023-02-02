White Pine Capital LLC Buys 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $144.78. 888,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $256.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

