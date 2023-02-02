White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

