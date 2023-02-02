White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,369 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

