White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 150 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Trading Down 4.3 %

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.26. The company had a trading volume of 128,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,554. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

