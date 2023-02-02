White Pine Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.98. 1,538,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,278,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

