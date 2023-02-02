WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.10 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $78.77 million and $701,663.76 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00420140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017672 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004169 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,880,555 coins and its circulating supply is 763,412,788 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

