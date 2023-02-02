Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 98,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 150,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
