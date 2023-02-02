Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $271.07. 841,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

