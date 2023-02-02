Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 446,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 657,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 222,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

