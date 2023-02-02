Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $114,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $607.70. 776,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,367. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

