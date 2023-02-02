Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.68. 1,079,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

