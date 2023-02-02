Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,172,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,475,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.27 and its 200-day moving average is $287.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

