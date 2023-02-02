Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $23,881.91 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and $11.68 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $23,881.91 or 0.99944410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00410253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.44 or 0.28796738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00555213 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,348 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

