Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $133.71 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $327.41 or 0.01377231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00404525 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.67 or 0.28376840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00521700 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,762,414 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

