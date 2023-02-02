Wrapped TRON One Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $1.51 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00403329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.78 or 0.28310741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00555356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06351407 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,276,052.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.