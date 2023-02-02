Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) was up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 419,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 280,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.
About Xander Resources
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.
