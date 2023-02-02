XRP Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $21.04 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,140,193 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,611,248 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
