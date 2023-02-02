XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $83.08 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00048086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00220385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00627609 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,203,740.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

