ZEDXION Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.84 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $86.84 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEDXION alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEDXION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEDXION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.