ZEON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60,728.25 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $48.07 million and approximately $60,728.25 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.