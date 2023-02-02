Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.93. 490,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.