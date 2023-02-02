Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.