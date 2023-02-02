Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.55. 1,847,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,552. The company has a market cap of $387.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.