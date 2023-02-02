Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 238,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $375,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.