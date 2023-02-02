Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 7,468,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,104,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.