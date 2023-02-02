Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,009 shares of company stock worth $21,414,734. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.58. 436,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.62. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

