Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $667,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Trading Up 5.6 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.39. 1,725,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $251.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

