Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $817,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.25. 5,804,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,122,264. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

