Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 23,978,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,187,691. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

