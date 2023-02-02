Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 84 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded down $5.19 on Thursday, hitting $210.66. 903,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

