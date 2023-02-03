10,096 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. BRR OpCo LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.32. 10,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

