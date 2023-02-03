10,574 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.30. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.