14,308 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Trading Up 3.1 %

HPQ opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

