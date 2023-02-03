1,946 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $690.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $710.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac
In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,563 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,664. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
