1peco (1PECO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.22 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. 1peco has a market capitalization of $46.22 million and $1,658.58 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

