29 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $44.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,410.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,967.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.