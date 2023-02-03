3,000 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

