3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.87).

3i Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,640 ($20.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,384.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,258.76. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,651.50 ($20.40).

3i Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 23.25 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Jasi Halai bought 3,168 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.39) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($61,427.20). Insiders have bought a total of 3,190 shares of company stock worth $5,003,317 in the last quarter.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

