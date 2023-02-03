3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 99,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. 790,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,271. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.